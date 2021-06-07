Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

City of Canyon voted to postpone $4 million debt of water project

The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal...
The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon commissioners voted today to postpone approving $4 million of debt for water projects.

City Attorney Chuck Hester said his office needed to do more work on the issue and that there were no important deadlines pending.

According to city documents, the spending would range from more water rights to construction and improvement of water infrastructure.

The proposal is for the debt to be in the form of certificates of obligation which don’t need voter approval.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor

Latest News

Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
Amarillo City Council to discuss intent for new city hall