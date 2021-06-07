City of Canyon voted to postpone $4 million debt of water project

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon commissioners voted today to postpone approving $4 million of debt for water projects.

City Attorney Chuck Hester said his office needed to do more work on the issue and that there were no important deadlines pending.

According to city documents, the spending would range from more water rights to construction and improvement of water infrastructure.

The proposal is for the debt to be in the form of certificates of obligation which don’t need voter approval.

