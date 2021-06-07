Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A over pride support

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.(WPVI)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is taking a swipe at fast-food rival Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant tweeted it is donating 40 cents from every one of its new chicken sandwiches to the Human Rights Campaign this Pride month, and then added, “even on Sunday.”

That’s a one-two punch at Chick-fil-A.

Due to the chain’s devout Christian ownership, all Chick-fil-A locations are famously closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A has a troubled history with the queer community after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against same-sex marriage in 2012.

The company also made large donations to groups that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Chick-fil-A has since ended those contributions, though as recently as 2018, Cathy reiterated his position against same-sex marriage, claiming that doesn’t make him “anti-gay.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro

Latest News

Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory is perched high atop Hawaii's largest...
Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.
Amarillo College Campus
Amarillo College begins $3.4 million project remodeling art department, book store and coffee shop
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris says leaders need to restore hope in Guatemala