Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor as a result of a joint operation.

On Friday, June 4, Texas DPS Special Agents, the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the online operation.

Officials say they arrested four people when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

Law enforcement arrested the following people in the operation:

Trase William Whitten, 20, of Amarillo - online solicitation of a minor

Robert Michael Kelley, 43, of Amarillo - online solicitation of a minor

Javier Villegas, 49, of Amarillo - online solicitation of a minor

John Wayne Clausen II, 33, of Amarillo - online solicitation of a minor and possession or promotion of child pornography.

Whitten, Kelley and Villegas were booked into the Randall County Jail.

Clausen II was booked into the Potter County Jail.

Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

