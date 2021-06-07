Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
According to DPS, around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, a car was traveling south on FM 1541 and rear-ended a semi-truck.
The car then rolled over onto its side and caught fire.
The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Talamantez of Amarillo, died on the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
