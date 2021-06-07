Amarillo College begins $3.4 million project remodeling art department, book store and coffee shop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is beginning a $3.4 million project remodeling the College’s Art Department, book store and coffee shop.

During the remodeling, the College has shut down the air handler system in the College Union Building, and staff and students in the area have been relocated for the time being.

The project involves relocating the Art Department to the basement of the College Union Building and first-floor renovations to the bookstore and coffee shop.

According to AC, the projects combined are projected to cost $3.4 million.

