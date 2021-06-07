Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo College begins $3.4 million project remodeling art department, book store and coffee shop

Amarillo College Campus
Amarillo College Campus
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is beginning a $3.4 million project remodeling the College’s Art Department, book store and coffee shop.

During the remodeling, the College has shut down the air handler system in the College Union Building, and staff and students in the area have been relocated for the time being.

The project involves relocating the Art Department to the basement of the College Union Building and first-floor renovations to the bookstore and coffee shop.

According to AC, the projects combined are projected to cost $3.4 million.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro

Latest News

Area law enforcement arrested four people over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor...
Area law enforcement arrest 4 Amarillo residents for online solicitation of a minor
Amarillo Independent School District has unveiled the name and logo for a new state-of-the-art...
Education Credit Union to open student-run branch at AmTech Career Academy
WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU to host Slice of Summer for regional high school students
Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
Curry County announces 2021 summer internship program