Amarillo City Council to discuss intent for new city hall

Amarillo City Council members plan to talk about issuing up to $35 million in debt to get rid of the ailing City Hall and build a new one.

The new one would actually be a restoration of the historic Amarillo Hardware Building.

Staff members have estimated the cost of upgrading the current city hall would top 20 million and it wouldn’t have as much space.

Work would include tearing down City Hall and demolishing two buildings to make room for parking.

The debt would be in the form of certificates of obligations much like bonds that don’t need voter approval.

