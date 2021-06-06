Viewers Choice Awards
Sandies baseball gets a warm welcome home after defeating Aledo 8 to 1 for the Regional Championship title

Amarillo High defeats Aledo 8 to 1 in game 3.
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High fans welcomed back the Sandies baseball players this evening!

They come home after defeating Aledo in game three 8 to 1, to take the Regional Championship title and they advance to the State tournament.

Senior, Jacob Ferro says he’s ready to work hard and come back a state champion.

”It feels great to go out there and perform for my team and going home knowing we are regional champions. I’m just trying to go out there for our team and compete everyday, and do the best I can and hopefully we end up on top.”

