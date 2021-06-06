Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Potter County inmate found dead in cell

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officers found an unresponsive inmate alone in a cell.

On June 6, at approximately 4:18 a.m., officers at the Potter County Detention Center found an

unresponsive inmate alone in a cell in the Booking Room.

37-year-old David Quannah was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m., after lifesaving efforts were performed.

The Texas Rangers were called to conduct the

investigation into the death.

Justice of the Peace was contacted and ordered an autopsy

to be performed Monday morning.

The investigation is on going.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Curry County, NM (Source: Curry County)
Curry County announces 2021 summer internship program
One person has died after a crash in Randall County over the weekend.
Amarillo man dead after crash in Randall County over the weekend
Extreme Martial Arts hold annual "Strike First" event to encourage the growth of combat sports...
VIDEO: Extreme Martial Arts hosts annual "Strike First" tournament to grow combat sports
Amarillo Venom fall in home opener 38 to 28
VIDEO: Amarillo Venom fall in home opener to the Warbirds 38 to 28