Potter County inmate found dead in cell
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officers found an unresponsive inmate alone in a cell.
On June 6, at approximately 4:18 a.m., officers at the Potter County Detention Center found an
unresponsive inmate alone in a cell in the Booking Room.
37-year-old David Quannah was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m., after lifesaving efforts were performed.
The Texas Rangers were called to conduct the
investigation into the death.
Justice of the Peace was contacted and ordered an autopsy
to be performed Monday morning.
The investigation is on going.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.