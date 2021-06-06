Potter County inmate found dead in cell

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officers found an unresponsive inmate alone in a cell.

On June 6, at approximately 4:18 a.m., officers at the Potter County Detention Center found an

unresponsive inmate alone in a cell in the Booking Room.

37-year-old David Quannah was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m., after lifesaving efforts were performed.

The Texas Rangers were called to conduct the

investigation into the death.

Justice of the Peace was contacted and ordered an autopsy

to be performed Monday morning.

The investigation is on going.

