‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City a day earlier, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

