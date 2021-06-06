A few strong to severe storms possible tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening - into early Monday morning. Storms will be isolated, so most areas will remain dry tonight. Storms that do fire up will have the potential to produce 60-70mph damaging winds and hail quarter to golf ball size, which will be the main threats. However, a brief spin-up is not out of the question, but the chances of a tornado are very low.

Storm chances will continue into Monday night, with a second round of isolated strong to severe storms possible. The main threat from Monday afternoon - evenings storms will be damaging winds to 60mph.

As of right now, the best chance of seeing a severe storm will be Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday.

Make sure you have the KFDA Weather app downloaded to have weather alerts handy as you are sleeping!

