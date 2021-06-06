Extreme Martial Arts hosts annual “Strike First” tournament to grow combat sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A lot of kids in the Panhandle area are becoming more involved in the sport of martial arts.

Extreme Martial Arts created a tournament called “Strike First” so that area kids and even adults can get more exposure to the sport and get better at their craft.

It has attracted many athletes competing in multiple rounds of competition, teaching and forming the next generation of combat fighters.

The owner, Ty Garrett said his main goal of creating this event was to help athletes gain confidence to be able to compete at the next level.

”We are trying to bring back striking tournaments so, right now we have our kickboxing, our semi-contact kickboxing. It’s a great way for young athletes or even our older athletes to get some ring time and not get hurt, we don’t let them knock each other out. It’s a lot of fun, they’re in there working on their kickboxing, MMA techniques. A lot of kids and adults that are fighting in this one are going to Orlando or Vegas with me next month for worlds. These small tournaments are a great way to get your confidence, your skills up and get the rounds you need to compete at a higher level.”

Garrett even talked about how much bigger these events have gotten over the years.

”We’ve been doing it for about five years and it started off as just me, and a few of my friends that own gyms, and each year it has gotten a little bit bigger and better. This year we had more states involved than ever. We have people from Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and all throughout Texas so, I’m really happy with the turnout.”

If you would like to get involved with martial arts or any kind of combat sport with Extreme Martial Arts you can visit their Facebook page, @amarilloextrememartialarts or their website at www.extrememartialarts.com

