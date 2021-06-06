Amarillo Venom fall in home opener to the Warbirds 38 to 28

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Venom indoor football is back!

They host their first home game against the West Texas Warbirds.

Second quarter, Warbird’s Daniel Smith with the snap and he passes to Tim Whitfield and he’ll take it all the way to the house, score is 10 to 0, West Texas.

Venom’s David Perkins with the snap, and a long pass to Will Martin for the TD. 10 to 7. Looking to get the lead.

And the Warbirds back on offense. Another pass to Whitfield and he gains some yards and to the end zone.

The Amarillo Venom will lose their home opener 38 to 28.

