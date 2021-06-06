Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Venom fall in home opener to the Warbirds 38 to 28

Venom couldn’t catch up to get the lead, falling in their first game since 2019.
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Venom indoor football is back!

They host their first home game against the West Texas Warbirds.

Second quarter, Warbird’s Daniel Smith with the snap and he passes to Tim Whitfield and he’ll take it all the way to the house, score is 10 to 0, West Texas.

Venom’s David Perkins with the snap, and a long pass to Will Martin for the TD. 10 to 7. Looking to get the lead.

And the Warbirds back on offense. Another pass to Whitfield and he gains some yards and to the end zone.

The Amarillo Venom will lose their home opener 38 to 28.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

sandies get warm welcome home
Sandies baseball gets a warm welcome home after defeating Aledo 8 to 1 for the Regional Championship title
EXTREME MARTIAL ARTS CREATED A TOURNAMENT CALLED "STRIKE FIRST" SO THAT AREA KIDS AND EVEN...
Extreme Martial Arts hosts annual “Strike First” tournament to grow combat sports
Extreme Martial Arts hold annual "Strike First" event to encourage the growth of combat sports...
VIDEO: Extreme Martial Arts hosts annual "Strike First" tournament to grow combat sports
Amarillo Venom fall in home opener 38 to 28
VIDEO: Amarillo Venom fall in home opener to the Warbirds 38 to 28