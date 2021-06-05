WTAMU’s Benjamin Azamati and Zada Swoopes receive Player of the Year honors in LSC and USTFCCCA

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The spring season is officially over for West Texas A&M track and field athletes, and two of the Buffs, Benjamin Azamati and Zada Swoopes, received top honors for their season success.

Azamati was named the Lone Star Conference and U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association division two men’s track athlete of the year. The Ghana Olympic hopeful won the national title in both the 100 and 200 meters, and ran the five fastest 100 meter times in DII history.

Swoopes received DII Women’s Field Athlete of the Year honors for the USTFCCCA and LSC. The four-time national champion dominated in the shot put and discus rings this year.

