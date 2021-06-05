Viewers Choice Awards
Weekend Outlook.

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The weather will calm during the evening and overnight hours with light winds and mostly clear skies. It will be a mild start to Saturday with temps near 60° and we will warm into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Skies will be sunny and the winds will be in here at 10-20 mph. Sunday will be very similar with the temperatures and the winds but Sunday night there may be an isolated storm or two coming in from the mountains. Better rain chances come in on Monday.

