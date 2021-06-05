Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two San Diego police officers were among three people killed Friday after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway, authorities said.

The officers were in a blue city-owned Ford Fusion sedan when they were hit by a white Honda Civic going at a high rate of speed in the wrong way down Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The female driver of the Civic was also killed after her car slammed into the officers’ sedan and burst into flames.

The officers were identified as a married couple, Detective Ryan Park, 32, and his wife, Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33.

Park was a homicide detective, and Huntley-Park was assigned to the Southern Division. They had the day off, but Ryan was on call, Police Chief David Nisleit said at a news conference Friday evening.

The two met at the police academy, married in 2016 and were both promoted to detective on the same day nearly three years ago, the chief said.

“Both were beloved, dedicated, and decorated public servants,” he said in a statement.

Police were still investigating what happened and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A few hours after the crash, a procession of more than a dozen motorcycle officers led a coroner’s van away from the site.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Paramount and 34th Avenue
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces newest member of Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather Team

Latest News

Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
‘There is stuff’: Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs
New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions