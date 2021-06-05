Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACREMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Divers with the American River Lost and Found found a prosthetic leg and returned it to its owner.

“A leg. It’s virtually worthless to anybody else, but it’s so valuable to the person who owns it,” Karl Bly with American River Lost and Found said.

The leg is most valuable to John Hovis.

It disappeared after Hovis went rafting over Memorial Day weekend.

“I knew I was hitting the rapids right there, but I didn’t know it was going to shoot me up out of the water,” he said.

Hovis got caught in the rapids and a mystery hero helped him to safety, but he feared his prosthetic leg was a lost cause.

“I already made a doctor’s appointment to get a referral and get a new leg made,” he said.

It’s return and the men who made it happen left Hovis emotional.

“Tears of joy. That’s the goal. We like to get people their stuff back,” Matt Spruitenberg with American River Lost and Found said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Paramount and 34th Avenue
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
Sergio Hernandez Martinez, wanted for sexual assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County officials searching for man wanted for sexual assault

Latest News

A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons
Highway cameras show the moment a driver plunged off a highway overpass in Wisconsin.
Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass
Highway cameras show the moment a driver plunged off a highway overpass in Wisconsin.
Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass