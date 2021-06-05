Viewers Choice Awards
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

