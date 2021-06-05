Day one high scores in the 33RD annual Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 33rd Annual Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo kicked off without a hitch. The Amarillo National Center was packed with fans cheering on 14 ranches from the tri-state area in day one’s events.

The Saddle Bronc Riding started the event. Smith-Oasis Ranch took the top spot going into the final round with a score of 88. For rider JD Reed, this was the first time in a while that he rode in front of a large crowd.

“Just stay on again and do the best we can,” said JD Reed, rider from Smith-Oasis. “It’s good. Hadn’t been anything like this in a long time.

The top five going into the final round on Saturday is Smith-Oasis with a score of 88, Myers Cattle Co. at 84, followed by High Card Ranch at 83, Brown Cattle Co. and NK Cattle Co.

The kiddos also put on a show in mutton busting. Check out Coors Cowboy Club member Tash Williams. He hung on as long as possible and flipped over, even took his boot off in the process. Up next, champion ride from Indian Ranch Tyce Spiva. He’s not falling off, probably went a minute. We asked our riders how it was hanging on to the sheep.

”Super Fun,” said Williams. “What was the best part of the ride?” “Like hanging on to the side,” he answered.

“Tell us how you stayed on so long that was impressive?” “I hung on tight,” said Spiva. “That was the key, alright he hung on tight.”

The second to last event of the night was wild cow milking. Always a good time at the rodeo, and the last day is Saturday, so make sure to check out the finals.

