Canyon High School announces new Head Boys Soccer Coach

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD ihas announced BJ Brittain as the new Head Boys Soccer Coach at Canyon High School. 

Coach Brittain is a Boger native who has soccer coaching stops in both Borger and most recently at Palo Duro High School as an assistant coach.

“You can see Coach Brittain’s knowledge and passion for the game as well as for his athletes immediately when being around him.  I look forward to seeing the CHS boys program begin to build under his leadership.” -Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD athletic director.

Brittain replaces Matt McCloskey who led the Eagles for only one season, before taking a leadership position with Panhandle FCA.

