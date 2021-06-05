Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Adrian’s Weekend Forecast

Summer-like temperatures today, chance of a storm Sunday PM
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will be a nice day to get outdoors and enjoy the nice and quiet weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s with even a few low 90s with lots of sunshine. Saturday night, lows will fall into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Sunday, highs will be even warmer into the upper 80s with many locations seeing low 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Sunday evening and night, a few isolated thunderstorms may develop across far eastern New Mexico and track east into Texas. A couple of these storms may be severe with strong winds of 60mph and large hail to quarter size being the main concerns.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Potter County inmate found dead in cell
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash
ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Monday Outlook with Shelden 6/7
Monday Outlook with Shelden 6/7
Shelden Web Graphic
Time to Bring the Heat
Marginal severe weather threat this evening - overnight tonighy.
A few strong to severe storms possible tonight
- clipped version
- clipped version