Adrian’s Weekend Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will be a nice day to get outdoors and enjoy the nice and quiet weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s with even a few low 90s with lots of sunshine. Saturday night, lows will fall into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Sunday, highs will be even warmer into the upper 80s with many locations seeing low 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Sunday evening and night, a few isolated thunderstorms may develop across far eastern New Mexico and track east into Texas. A couple of these storms may be severe with strong winds of 60mph and large hail to quarter size being the main concerns.

