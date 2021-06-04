Woman creates replica of tablecloth heirloom accidentally donated to Downtown Women’s Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman accidentally donated an heirloom cloth and another woman sewed a replacement, they will be meeting Monday, June 7.

Last year, one of Downtown Women’s Center’s faithful donors donated a room full of items and accidentally gave them a tablecloth that had been in her family for many years.

Once she realized it and contacted DWC about it, they learned it had already been sold.

They then made social media posts and fliers in hopes someone would return it, but no one did.

Last Friday May 28, they had a surprise.

A local lady came unannounced to their office with a replica of the tablecloth she made after seeing one of the fliers.

