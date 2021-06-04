Viewers Choice Awards
TxDOT launches ‘Talk. Text. Crash’ campaign to save lives

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT lauched its “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign this week to curb distracted driving.

Motorists who are distracted by their phones, or partaking in any other activity that takes their focus away from driving, are putting themselves, their passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.

Distracted driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. And since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas.

Violators can face a fine up to $200.

TxDOT is launching the “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign this week to remind Texans to put their phones down and give driving their full attention whenever they are behind the wheel.

Dangerous distractions include any activity that diverts the driver’s attention away from safely operating a vehicle – including using a cell phone.

Research shows that regardless of whether a driver uses a voice-to-text program, hands-free device or a handheld one, the distraction will affect the driver’s ability to drive safely.

TxDOT’s new campaign is offering these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket, or worse, a crash:

  • Always give driving your full attention.
  • Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.
  • Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
  • Tell friends, family and co-workers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.
  • Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.

