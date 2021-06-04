Viewers Choice Awards
Summer Preview

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT
We’re now just about 16 days away from the official start of summer, but it’s going to feel like summer time across the area today. We’re going to see a familiar set up of mostly sunny skies, winds a bit breezier out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph and highs reaching into the mid-80s. Heading into this weekend we’ll see more of the same, however, Monday we’ll track a possible return of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the area with 90s possible by mid-week next week!

