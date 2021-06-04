Summer Preview
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re now just about 16 days away from the official start of summer, but it’s going to feel like summer time across the area today. We’re going to see a familiar set up of mostly sunny skies, winds a bit breezier out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph and highs reaching into the mid-80s. Heading into this weekend we’ll see more of the same, however, Monday we’ll track a possible return of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the area with 90s possible by mid-week next week!