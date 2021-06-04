Viewers Choice Awards
Sod Squad’s hot bats early secure 4-3 game one win over Cane Cutters

Amarillo improves record to (4-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the Amarillo Sod Squad’s first series game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, the Sod Squad only scored four runs early in the first and second innings. That was enough as Amarillo topped Acadiana 4-3.

Sod Squad pitcher Matthew Orozco allowed 2 hits, 2 runs and 3 walks in three innings pitched, while dishing out 2 strikeouts.

Game two starts on Friday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

