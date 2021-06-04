Potter County and Randall County Public Health Department reports on COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the past two weeks, the Potter/Randall Public Health Department reported a total of four COVID-19 deaths but almost 300 recoveries.

Those recoveries make for a total of more than 33,000 since the department started keeping records.

There were 117 new cases leaving the total of active cases at just more than 300.

