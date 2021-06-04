Nazareth’s defensive depth advances Swifts to historic State Semifinal appearance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts, known for their basketball dominance, are making baseball history. It’s been a long time coming for the team. Nazareth’s consistent defense led by four seniors has guided the Swifts to their first State Semifinal in program history.

“We try to have zero errors a game, but occasionally we’ll have one or two which isn’t bad, but we just try to hold that number to zero every time and that’s worked,” said Nazareth junior shortstop and pitcher Trent Gerber. “I don’t think we have allowed more than six runs maybe this year. That’s maybe our highest.”

“I’ve had nine guys pitch, and they’ve all pitched significant innings in tight games,” said Nazareth Baseball Head Coach Steven Moore. “Now we do have three that have kind of eaten up the most innings.”

The Swifts have a lot of pitching depth for a Class 1A school, especially one that’s been known to make deep playoff runs on the basketball court

“Freshman year we made it to the State Finals and lost. The next year we made it to the State Semifinals and lost,” said Nazareth senior pitcher Kaden Cleavinger. “I think this is just the biggest thing. We want to win. We want to bring home that gold medal.”

Despite their effort in basketball, this group of Swifts haven’t brought home that state title, and baseball is their last chance. Four-year Head Coach Steven Moore has guided these players the entire time, and now in his last season the Swifts want to win for their entire community.

“That would mean everything just to give him that last season,” said Nazareth senior outfielder Derek Dyer. “Having his best season as his last season would be a great feeling.”

“These 16 guys, of the sixteen most of them started in August with me in football and we rolled right into basketball and now we’re into baseball,” said Moore. “They’re sick and tired of me by the time we get to June here.”

“He wants the best for us and he’s going to do whatever it takes to win, so I think he’s the most deserving for this,” said Cleavinger.

The Swifts travel to Dell Diamond in Round Rock to play their 1A State Semifinal on Wednesday, June 9. Their opponent and time has yet to be decided.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.