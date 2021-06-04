Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Paramount and 34th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized tonight, after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Amarillo.

It happened around 7:30 this evening in the area of Paramount and 34th Avenue.

Officers at the scene say the motorcyclist ran a red light when the collision happened.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

