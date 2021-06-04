Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Paramount and 34th Avenue
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized tonight, after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Amarillo.
It happened around 7:30 this evening in the area of Paramount and 34th Avenue.
Officers at the scene say the motorcyclist ran a red light when the collision happened.
The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.