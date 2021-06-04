Mission Amarillo is in need of shoes for their Shoe Closet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo is in need of some shoes.

The summertime is their largest collection time. They are in need to take in around 500 shoes this summer to prepare for a busy August, where they give away over 200 pairs of shoes.

They currently, have 13 sizes with 10 or less in stock, several of the sizes are at size 6 or less.

If you would like shoe cards to collect shoes to donate, you can email Jeff at jeff@missiona@amarillo.org

*Our Shoe Closet is in need of shoes. The summertime is our largest collection time. We need to take in around 500 shoes... Posted by Mission Amarillo on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.