Mission Amarillo is in need of shoes for their Shoe Closet
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo is in need of some shoes.
The summertime is their largest collection time. They are in need to take in around 500 shoes this summer to prepare for a busy August, where they give away over 200 pairs of shoes.
They currently, have 13 sizes with 10 or less in stock, several of the sizes are at size 6 or less.
If you would like shoe cards to collect shoes to donate, you can email Jeff at jeff@missiona@amarillo.org
