Lady Buffs Shanna McBroom named Schutt Sports/NFCA Division 2 Player of the Year

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s Shanna McBroom was named the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year, the organization announced Thursday morning.

It marks the second time in program history that a Lady Buff was named the nation’s top player as Renee Erwin was named the Daktronics Ron Lez National Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

As a senior in 2021, McBroom was named the NFCA DII Catcher of the Year en route to leading the Lady Buffs to their second national title in program history with back-to-back wins over No. 24 Biola in the Championship Series earlier this week in Denver, Colo.

She was also named the D2CCA South Central and Lone Star Conference Player of the Year after leading the nation in stolen bases 35 and ranking second in hits, 80 behind teammate Ruby Salzman.

The Sachse native hit .429 with 13 doubles, eight triples and seven home runs to drive in 37 runs for a .701 slugging percentage.

She walked eight times while getting hit by a pitch 12 times while only striking out 12 times for an on-base percentage of .483.

She finished her five-year career in Canyon as a two-time All-American having started in 212 games behind the plate where she ranks in the Top 10 in program history in hits, triples, home runs, at-bats, runs and game played.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

