GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces newest member of Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chances are good that you have been affected by some dangerous or even destructive weather over the past couple of weeks.

It takes resources and manpower for us to thoroughly track and monitor severe weather in order to keep you informed and safe.

This week, some reinforcements have arrived.

Adrian Campa joins the First Alert team and like the rest of us, has a deep passion for tracking interesting weather.

“So I grew up in Wichita Kansas, I developed an interest in weather. There was one big event that really got me going for weather, and it was a ice storm during 2005, it was a significant ice storm in south central Kansas and my family and I were without power for three week, and you would think that would steer someone away from weather, but me I grew a fascinating,” said Adrian. " I think the weather that fascinates me the most is hail. Hail storms in general just seeing how big hail can get, the science behind it I find so fascinating, so really just severe weather is something that really gets to me. I love seeing it, I don’t like seeing the damages that happens to it, just seeing how it can happen how quickly severe weather can happen, and how things can change in a matter of seconds is what really gets me going.”

Adrian draws on some personal experiences that motivate him to serve our viewers in a helpful way.

“A mile wide EF3 came within a mile of my families home and there was debris everywhere so just seeing how the city handles that and the warning that the meteorologists that day gave people it really opened my eyes that that’s really what I wanted to do is to warn people during dangerous weather headed their way to help save lives,” said Adrian.

The timing of the addition to our weather team is impeccable.

I asked him what he thought about his welcome here in the Amarillo during the high possibilities of First Alert weather.

“I think it was the perfect welcome, for the people here maybe not so much but, for me as a Kansas boy who has been around severe weather my entire life it was perfect welcome to make me feel right at home,” said Adrian.

Loaded with enthusiasm and drive, Adrian is eager to jump in and assist the team as we work to provide the coverage for your weather needs.

“You know I think I’m going to fit in nicely, I have met everybody their so kind, I can’t wait to learn from everybody so I want to be at a level where I can help warn people of imminent danger that coming with severe weather , winter weather any kind of weather we will be able to bring that to the table and defiantly help out and just be an asset to the team in anyway possible,” said Adrian.

So with Adrian, we welcome another enthusiastic meteorologist to join the First Alert Weather Team to assist in everything we do to keep you informed and keep you safe.

