Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Free Fishing Days available this weekend in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma

Free Fishing Days are available on June 5, and are special days when normal fishing license...
Free Fishing Days are available on June 5, and are special days when normal fishing license requirements are waived to encourage newcomers to try the activity.(WLUC)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Free Fishing Days are available on June 5 in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and are special days when normal fishing license requirements are waived to encourage newcomers to try the activity.

Participation of fishing has been on the rise for the past several years, especially among female anglers.

Female fishing participation was the highest on record in 2020 and 76 percent of female participants saw themselves represented in the sport according to a recent study by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

To learn more about the Free Fishing Days, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Paramount and 34th Avenue
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Sergio Hernandez Martinez, wanted for sexual assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County officials searching for man wanted for sexual assault
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces newest member of Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather Team

Latest News

For the past two weeks, the Potter/Randall Public Health Department reported a total of four...
Potter County and Randall County Public Health Department reports on COVID-19 cases
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person seen on camera using a stolen debit...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for person seen using stolen debit card
Woman creates replica of tablecloth heirloom accidentally donated to Downtown Women’s Center
Pleasure Island fireworks and concert canceled Thursday
Curry County Commissioners enact firework restrictions