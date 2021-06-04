Viewers Choice Awards
Expect delays on 45th Avenue at I-27 while crews install new traffic signal poles

(Source: RNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers should expect delays on 45th Avenue at I-27 while crews install new traffic signal poles.

TxDOT says lane closures will be in place along the I-27 frontage roads starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

On 45th Avenue, traffic will be reduced to one lane and eventually stopped when the signal poles are being lifted into place.

Drivers will need to follow posted detours or find alternate routes while the work takes place.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

