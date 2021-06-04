AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers should expect delays on 45th Avenue at I-27 while crews install new traffic signal poles.

TxDOT says lane closures will be in place along the I-27 frontage roads starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

On 45th Avenue, traffic will be reduced to one lane and eventually stopped when the signal poles are being lifted into place.

Drivers will need to follow posted detours or find alternate routes while the work takes place.

UPDATE: Due to unforeseen circumstances, work on 45th Ave. I-27 will start with traffic control set up just after 8 a.m. today with work & lane closures starting at 9 a.m. Follow posted detours or find alternate routes as work will take most of the day. https://t.co/ezQbVFA0lk — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) June 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.