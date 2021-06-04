3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a major crash on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro this morning.

DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley said two people were critically injured when the car they were in ran into the rear of a truck that was pulling off the road.

Two LifeStar helicopters took them to Northwest Texas Hospital.

The truck driver was less seriously injured and an ambulance took them to the hospital.

Tascosa Road traffic was blocked in both directions.

