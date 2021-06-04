Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash

GoFundMe is set up to help pay for Medical expenses
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them...
A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them with life threatening injuries.(eyJpdiI6ImJxTSt4dFZGdng5cEo0Vm1sQVBNc0E9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiN3ErVEdSREhGdm4wRG9DNzNySWQwVVNkT21BSDR0TGVWaWV0N1M3Z2REc2h4d054dkxIcHhBcjMxcG5HZXY1dyIsIm1hYyI6IjA2ZDgyM2QzMzFmN2FlNGJlNzFiOTQwMzY0ZDA2MjI5MjA0M2UyM2QxMThkMzE0OTk5ZmVkNDA5MmQ2NmUyN2UifQ==)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them with life threatening injuries.

Today, Officer Alec”MarJack” Martinez and his family were involved in a major crash on FM 1061 just past the Potter County Line and were transported to a hospital.

Both Martinez and his wife will have to have extensive surgery to repair the injuries sustained in the crash, as well as a long recovery.

The Dalhart LEO Wives Auxillary has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical expenses.

An account has also been opened with Dalhart Federal Savings and Loan for those wishing to donate and help this LEO family in need.

Officer Alec "MarJack" Martinez and his family were involved in a major crash on FM 1061 just past the Potter County...

Posted by City of Dalhart Police Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
Major crash on Tascosa Road (Source: KFDA)
3 people taken to hospital after ‘major crash’ on Tascosa Road north of Valle De Oro
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Paramount and 34th Avenue
Sergio Hernandez Martinez, wanted for sexual assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County officials searching for man wanted for sexual assault
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces newest member of Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather Team

Latest News

ANTONIO CARDENAS
Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor
For the past two weeks, the Potter/Randall Public Health Department reported a total of four...
Potter County and Randall County Public Health Department reports on COVID-19 cases
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person seen on camera using a stolen debit...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for person seen using stolen debit card
Woman creates replica of tablecloth heirloom accidentally donated to Downtown Women’s Center