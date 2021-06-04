Dalhart officer and family sustained life threatening injuries after major crash

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A Dalhart officer and his family were involved in a major crash this morning that resulted them with life threatening injuries.

Today, Officer Alec”MarJack” Martinez and his family were involved in a major crash on FM 1061 just past the Potter County Line and were transported to a hospital.

Both Martinez and his wife will have to have extensive surgery to repair the injuries sustained in the crash, as well as a long recovery.

The Dalhart LEO Wives Auxillary has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical expenses.

An account has also been opened with Dalhart Federal Savings and Loan for those wishing to donate and help this LEO family in need.

