CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County Commissioners recently enacted a restriction on fireworks in the County due to drought conditions.

This prohibits the sale and use of fireworks for the next 30 days.

The restriction will be reconsidered June 29, at the next County Commission meeting.

