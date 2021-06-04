Cayden Phillips drives in five for Amarillo High forcing game three in the 5A Regional Final

MIDLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies faced elimination in the 5A Regional Finals, but they secured game two win over Aledo 6-3. Cayden Phillips hit a grand slam in the first inning and singled in the sixth bringing in five runs.

Sandies pitcher Tristan Curless took the win for Amarillo High, allowing six hits and three runs in seven innings and striking out three.

The rubber match is set for Saturday at noon in Midland. The winner advances to the State Semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

