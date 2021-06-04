Viewers Choice Awards
Cayden Phillips drives in five for Amarillo High forcing game three in the 5A Regional Final

Sandies top Aledo 6-3
Cayden Phillips drives in five runs for Amarillo High forcing game three in the 5A Regional...
Cayden Phillips drives in five runs for Amarillo High forcing game three in the 5A Regional Final. Sandies top Aledo 6-3.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies faced elimination in the 5A Regional Finals, but they secured game two win over Aledo 6-3. Cayden Phillips hit a grand slam in the first inning and singled in the sixth bringing in five runs.

Sandies pitcher Tristan Curless took the win for Amarillo High, allowing six hits and three runs in seven innings and striking out three.

The rubber match is set for Saturday at noon in Midland. The winner advances to the State Semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Lady Buffs Shanna McBroom named Schutt Sports/NFCA Division 2 Player of the Year