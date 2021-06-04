Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for person seen using stolen debit card
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person seen on camera using a stolen debit card.
The card was taken during a theft and has since been used at various locations in Amarillo.
If you know who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to their identification and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
