Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for person seen using stolen debit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person seen on camera using a stolen debit card.

The card was taken during a theft and has since been used at various locations in Amarillo.

If you know who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to their identification and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying this unknown subject... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Friday, June 4, 2021

