WTAMU officially opens “DOC’ Graham Center

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Dignitaries, school administrators and students alike today celebrated the grand opening of two buildings that greatly enhance veterinary medical, education and research missions in the Texas Panhandle.

The West Texas A&M University System Center officially opened on the West Texas A&M University campus.

The center — located in the northeast corner of the Canyon campus — is home to both the veterinary education, research, & outreach building and the Charles Graham Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory building.

“We appreciate the people in the community that understand the value of what’s going on here. its not just a couple of buildings, it’s the heart of the economy of the Texas Panhandle and it shows, the interest levels demnstrate that,” said WTAMU President, Dr. Walter Wendler.

Both facilities opened in September, but grand opening ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.

The project is supported by $90 million in capital improvements and $5 million in faculty hires.

