Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wranglers draft Amarillo born goalie Owen Wray, three prospects ‘Join the Posse’

Wray is the son of former Amarillo Gorillas winger Scott Wray
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers drafted three prospects to their NAHL inaugural roster, including goalie Owen Wray. The 31st overall pick was born in Amarillo and spent about five years in the Texas Panhandle while his dad, all-star winger Scott Wray, played for the Amarillo Gorillas in the early 2000′s.

The 6′1″, 180 pound goalie brings an athletic, focused, never give up mentality and can make desperation saves if needed. Wray is excited to go play in his hometown and follow in his father’s footsteps.

”I’m so excited to go back and just like actually see it because I honestly don’t remember much. I have pictures of me being there and pictures of me on the ice back when I was a kid, but honestly that is going to be so cool to be back and there and actually see my hometown and actually live it up,” said Wray.

The Wranglers drafter two other picks in the early NAHL Supplemental Draft along with Wray, including defenseman Matthew Beaty from Minnesota third overall and center Max Klanow from Holly, MI. The next NAHL entry draft is scheduled for July 14 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Amarillo police release arrest, citation numbers for Memorial Day weekend
Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement

Latest News

Amarillo Sod Squad pitcher Hoss Brewer pitched 5 innings with 6 K's, allowing 3 hits and 1 BB...
Sod Squad sweeps Baton Rouge Rougarou
Canyon High grads Kyra Lair and Alyx Cordell celebrate DII softball National Championship...
Lady Buffs celebrate second softball DII National Championship with fans
Canyon High School announces new softball coach
VIDEO: Sod Squad sweeps Baton Rouge Rougarou