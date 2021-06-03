Wranglers draft Amarillo born goalie Owen Wray, three prospects ‘Join the Posse’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers drafted three prospects to their NAHL inaugural roster, including goalie Owen Wray. The 31st overall pick was born in Amarillo and spent about five years in the Texas Panhandle while his dad, all-star winger Scott Wray, played for the Amarillo Gorillas in the early 2000′s.

The 6′1″, 180 pound goalie brings an athletic, focused, never give up mentality and can make desperation saves if needed. Wray is excited to go play in his hometown and follow in his father’s footsteps.

”I’m so excited to go back and just like actually see it because I honestly don’t remember much. I have pictures of me being there and pictures of me on the ice back when I was a kid, but honestly that is going to be so cool to be back and there and actually see my hometown and actually live it up,” said Wray.

The Wranglers drafter two other picks in the early NAHL Supplemental Draft along with Wray, including defenseman Matthew Beaty from Minnesota third overall and center Max Klanow from Holly, MI. The next NAHL entry draft is scheduled for July 14 at 1 p.m.

