Warmer and drier

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We will have a beautiful night with light winds and all the rain expected to stay to the west. After starting out Thursday morning in the mid 50s there will be a nice warm up into the low to mid 80s with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Friday will have a little more of a breeze but the skies will be mostly clear and temps will top out in the low to mid 80s. The weekend will start off dry and sunny but a slight chance for storms returns to the area Sunday afternoon.

