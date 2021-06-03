Warmer and drier

We will have a beautiful night with light winds and all the rain expected to stay to the west. After starting out Thursday morning in the mid 50s there will be a nice warm up into the low to mid 80s with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Friday will have a little more of a breeze but the skies will be mostly clear and temps will top out in the low to mid 80s. The weekend will start off dry and sunny but a slight chance for storms returns to the area Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.