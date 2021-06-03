TxDOT announced road closures on 45th Avenue at I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - American lighting and signalization will install new traffic signal poles and mast arms on 45th Avenue at I-27 starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

There will be lane closures along I-27 frontage roads.

On 45th Avenue, traffic will be reduced to one lane and eventually stopped when the signal poles are being lifted into place.

TxDOT says to expect delays in various directions at this location until all signal poles have been installed.

