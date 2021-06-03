Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

TxDOT announced road closures on 45th Avenue at I-27

(Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - American lighting and signalization will install new traffic signal poles and mast arms on 45th Avenue at I-27 starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

There will be lane closures along I-27 frontage roads.

On 45th Avenue, traffic will be reduced to one lane and eventually stopped when the signal poles are being lifted into place.

TxDOT says to expect delays in various directions at this location until all signal poles have been installed.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Court documents: $138,000 worth of cocaine found in Farwell home
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

Latest News

Traffic light generic
City of Amarillo in final phase of traffic signal improvement project
Deadline approaching for Amarillo Community Market vendor applications (Source: Amarillo...
Center City first market season is starting this Saturday
Missouri woman escapes alleged kidnapping at Sherman gas station
Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
NNSA to extend CNS’ Pantex contract while looking for replacements