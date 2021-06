STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser to celebrate their 95th Birthday.

The department will be serving drinks and chips with brisket sandwiches.

The celebrations will on June 5, starting at 11:00 a.m. at Stinnett City Park 200 W Broadway.

Come join us at the Stinnett Celebration Posted by Stinnett Fire Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.