Spring like temps...

After a really nice afternoon in the low 80s the temps will continue to climb over the next several days. Friday will be another very nice day with highs climbing into the mid 80s along with sunny skies and light winds. To start the weekend sunny skies will bring back the mid 80s with just a little more of a breeze and Sunday will be just as nice but Sunday night we may see a thunderstorm or two.

