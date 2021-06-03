Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Spring like temps...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a really nice afternoon in the low 80s the temps will continue to climb over the next several days. Friday will be another very nice day with highs climbing into the mid 80s along with sunny skies and light winds. To start the weekend sunny skies will bring back the mid 80s with just a little more of a breeze and Sunday will be just as nice but Sunday night we may see a thunderstorm or two.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Court documents: $138,000 worth of cocaine found in Farwell home
Sergio Hernandez Martinez, wanted for sexual assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Moore County officials searching for man wanted for sexual assault

Latest News

Spring like temperatures
Spring like temperatures
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Forecasts Quiet Conditions
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 6/3
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 6/3
Shelden Web Graphic
Drier Days Ahead