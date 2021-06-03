Sod Squad sweeps Baton Rouge Rougarou

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Squad sweeps the Baton Rouge Rougarou in the two-game Texas Collegiate League series. Sod Squad wins game two 4-0. Amarillo pitcher Hoss Brewer dished out 6 K’s and allowed 3 hits and 1 BB in five innings pitched.

The Sod Squad’s homestand continues on Thursday, June 3. Amarillo hosts the Acadiana Cane Cutters, and game one starts at 7:05 p.m.

