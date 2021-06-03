Viewers Choice Awards
NNSA to extend CNS’ Pantex contract while looking for replacements

Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The federal agency overseeing the management of Pantex is still looking at replacements for Consolidated Nuclear Security to run the plant, so it’s planning on extending the CNS contract.

The National Nuclear Security Administration posted a notice June 1 it will keep CNS in charge for at least two months when its contract expires October 1. The extension could stretch to six months.

CNS has run Pantex since 2014.

The NNSA says the new contract to manage Pantex and sister plant the Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee will be worth an estimated $28 billion over 10 years.

