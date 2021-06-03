Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby

Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no...
Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no cost.(Nextdoor)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Now, the Nextdoor app is making it even easier to find that treasure – for free.

Nextdoor has noticed that about 25% of the items featured on the app are listed as free. The new Free Find feature helps users quickly find those items nearby.

“It’s your trusted neighborhood treasure map to live sustainably, save money, build connections, and of course find items for your everyday needs,” said Rhett Angold, Product Lead at Nextdoor, in a blog post.

Anyone can browse the free items in their neighborhood, even without a Nextdoor account. Users will have to signup or login to see complete details on an item.

Nextdoor is an app designed to plug into neighborhoods you care about for community information.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Court documents: $138,000 worth of cocaine found in Farwell home
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
The study tested an emerging class of medicine called radiopharmaceuticals, drugs that deliver...
‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells
A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square
(Source: WECT)
TxDOT announced road closures on 45th Avenue at I-27
They worry that laminating the card may damage the information printed on it.
EXPLAINER: Why and when do COVID-19 vaccines expire?