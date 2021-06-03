New summer concert series begins at Wellington Square Courtyard
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of concerts will take place through the summer at Wellington Square Courtyard, and the first concert is set to take place on Saturday.
Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Saturday.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 cash at the gate.
Organizers are still searching for vendors to attend events.
