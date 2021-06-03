New summer concert series begins at Wellington Square Courtyard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of concerts will take place through the summer at Wellington Square Courtyard, and the first concert is set to take place on Saturday.

Concerts are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Saturday.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 cash at the gate.

Organizers are still searching for vendors to attend events.

Here is a little sneak peak of our line up! Ticket sales will be live sometime this week! Concerts are from 7-9pm.... Posted by Music at Wellington Square Courtyard on Sunday, May 16, 2021

