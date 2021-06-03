Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Moore County officials searching for man wanted for sexual assault

Sergio Hernandez Martinez, wanted for sexual assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
Sergio Hernandez Martinez, wanted for sexual assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)(Moore County Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Moore County are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sergio Hernandez Martinez.

If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
Court documents: $138,000 worth of cocaine found in Farwell home

Latest News

Fourteen artists from Louisiana have been nominated for Grammy awards.
New summer concert series begins at Wellington Square Courtyard
June Jams
Canyon concert series ‘June Jams’ begins Thursday
The Texas Tech Vet School is now in a position to attract advanced students from all around the...
Texas Tech Vet School in position to attract advanced students from around the country
The Association of Defense communities awarded the City of Clovis for their various...
Cannon Air Force hosting virtual public meeting to address PFOS and PFOA