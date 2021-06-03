Moore County officials searching for man wanted for sexual assault

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Moore County are searching for a man wanted for sexual assault.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sergio Hernandez Martinez.

If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

