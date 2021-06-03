Lady Buffs celebrate second softball DII National Championship with fans

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Just one day after winning the DII softball National Championship, West Texas A&M is back in Canyon. The Lady Buffs took down Biola in game three of the series 4-1. Freshman Gabriella Valforte hit the game winning grand slam in the sixth inning, bringing home the three upperclassmen. Fans greeted the Lady Buffs on Wednesday, celebrating the team’s second title in program history. The squad shared their thoughts on this special moment.