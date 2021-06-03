Drier Days Ahead

Thanks to our upper-level set up in the atmosphere, things are looking to remain mostly quiet, warm, and dry for the next several days. Temperatures will begin to warm into the low 80s as we head into the weekend, with breezy conditions possible at times. This pattern will hold for the better part of the forecast, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms coming back into the forecast for next Monday. But until then, expect lots of sunshine, and maybe some humid conditions at times.